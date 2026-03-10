‘Unselfish’ Adam Zampa to sit out in One-Day Cup final to give young gun Tanveer Sangha his shot

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has decided to opt out of the New South Wales team for the One-Day Cup final against Tasmania despite being available for selection, to ensure fellow leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha can keep his place in the playing XI.

Sangha, who has played four ODIs and seven T20Is, is this season’s domestic 50-over tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 18 scalps at 18.05.

NSW announced a 13-player squad for the decider against Tasmania in Hobart, with Zampa not included despite being among a handful of Australia T20 squad members – including NSW quicks Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis – being made available. Tasmania look set to regain Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Matthew Wade.