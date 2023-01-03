Drama ensues in Big Bash League as Adam Zampa’s run out at non-striker’s end is deemed not out

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa was at the centre of drama against Renegades in the Big Bash League Melbourne derby as his run out of batter Tom Rogers at the non-striker’s end was deemed not out by the third umpire.

The incident occurred during the final over of the Renegades innings as Rogers was dismissed by Zampa while he tried to leave the crease early before the latter bowled the delivery.

In the video shared by Cricket Australia, Zampa while bowling was seen to take off the bails after he completed his follow-through at the bowling end.

Woweee 😱 Rogers survives the Mankad attempt but only because Zampa’s bowling arm was past vertical #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/JUZqK6S7zK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2023

However, the third umpire deemed the act as not out. “Rogers survives the Mankad attempt but only because Zampa’s bowling arm was past vertical”, tweeted Cricket Australia.

During the innings break speaking, former Australia pacer Brett Lee explained on Fox Sports, “If he goes past where he’s meant to let go of the ball there…..it’s deemed you can’t actually Mankad the batsman.”

“Listen, I don’t like that rule, I don’t like the Mankad rule whatsoever, I reckon they should take it out of their hands,” he added.

He further suggested, “The best way to do it is to say to the batsman, if you leave your crease, you get docked five runs. Take it away from the bowler….I just don’t like seeing that in the game of cricket.”

Adam Zampa had a good outing with the ball as he registered bowling figures of 1/18 in his quota of four overs, with Renegades finishing their innings at 141/7. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for Stars, picking two wickets and conceding just 23 runs.