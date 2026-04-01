Adam Zampa cites inadequate pay in IPL for his ‘skillset’ as reason for skipping Indian league, joining PSL

The Australian, who is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL, said that he was about to go on a break, but with the PSL around the corner, things turned out differently for him. (Photo Credit: ILT20)

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has said that he pulled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season because he felt he was not getting the remuneration he deserved, for the skills he possessed as a bowler. The 34-year-old was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 and chose not to register his name in the mini auction in December last year.

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“I pulled out of the IPL this year. To be brutally honest, for someone with my skillset, just don’t get the money that is there for other skillsets”.

“For the amount of time that the IPL takes, it just didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing it,” Zampa said on the ARY Podcast.