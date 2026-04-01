Adam Zampa cites inadequate pay in IPL for his ‘skillset’ as reason for skipping Indian league, joining PSL

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Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has said that he pulled out of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season because he felt he was not getting the remuneration he deserved, for the skills he possessed as a bowler. The 34-year-old was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2026 and chose not to register his name in the mini auction in December last year.
“I pulled out of the IPL this year. To be brutally honest, for someone with my skillset, just don’t get the money that is there for other skillsets”.
“For the amount of time that the IPL takes, it just didn’t seem like a reasonable choice for me to keep playing it,” Zampa said on the ARY Podcast.
The Australian, who is currently playing for the Karachi Kings in the PSL, said that he was about to go on a break, but with the PSL around the corner, things turned out differently for him.
“I was going to have a break, but PSL was on the radar about a month ago. It all happened pretty quickly, but I am enjoying it,” he said.
Zampa joined a long list of international players who decided to play in the PSL over the IPL before the 2026 season started. Former South African captain Faf du Plessis had also decided to play in the PSL over the IPL, adding that it was a ‘big decision’ for him to not play in the premier T20 league in the world.
“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year. It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back”.
“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me – a chance to experience something new, to grow as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality,” he had said on his social media handles.
The IPL and the PSL are happening at the same time in 2026, with the former set to run till May 31 while the latter till May 3.
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