Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Adam Zampa eyes Test call-up for India tour

For the India tour, Adam Zampa will be fighting for a spot with veteran off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia spinner Adam ZampaZampa returned in the Sheffield Shield after three years. (FILE)

Eyeing a Test debut in Australia’s tour of India, leg spinner Adam Zampa feels he is now an improved bowler and could prove valuable to the red-ball team in subcontinent conditions next year.

Zampa returned in the Sheffield Shield after three years, taking 3 for 57 in the first innings for New South Wales against Victoria as he now gears up for the upcoming Big Bash League.

“It’s there, it’s in the mind,” Zampa, who made his white-ball debut for Australia in 2016, told reporters on Wednesday about his Test bid.

“I played that Shield game for a reason and it was really nice to play a little bit of red-ball cricket and get the workloads up. I was just curious as to how it would feel and how it would go.

“My game’s progressed, particularly in the last three years, to be valuable to the red-ball team. I know my record doesn’t really speak for itself – it definitely doesn’t – but I feel like I’ve improved and could potentially suit those conditions.” For the India tour, Zampa will be fighting for a spot with veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon.

“I’ll never be Nathan Lyon, who is the No.1 spinner in the Australian team wherever you are in the world. I know that,” said the 30-year-old.

“But in a series and a squad where you’re going to have multiple spinners and you’re going to need options, then I know that I’d be a chance.

“Hence why I’m keen to get on that tour if it happens, but it won’t be like that forever.

“There’s not sub-continent tours every year, they’re every few years, so I know that my chances are limited,” he said, adding that Mitch Swepson and Todd Murphy are also right in the mix.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:07:28 pm
