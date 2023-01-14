scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

‘Potentially last minute that was a change of mind’: Zampa on being told he had a ‘very good chance’ of featuring in the Australia squad for India Tests

 While the leggie is yet to make an appearance for Australia in Tests, he has played 53 white-ball matches in the sub continent, returning 78 wickets.

Adam Zampa, Australia, Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, Latest Sports News, Indian Express NewsAustralia's Adam Zampa in action at the T20 World Cup. (Reuters)
Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa wasn’t added to Australia’s 18-player squad for the India Test series in February-March. The 30-year-old however, felt like his recent white ball cricket outings for Australia were in favor of him to be one of the four spinners the Pat Cummins-led lineup has added. 

“I’m very disappointed. I would have loved to have been on it,” Zampa was quoted by cricket.com.au. “Don’t know what’s next for me now, it’s two-and-a-half years until the next subcontinent tour. I thought with the way I’ve been going in international in particular that this was going to be my opportunity.”

He further added, “I was really excited to potentially be on this tour, give it a crack. The messaging was my style of bowling might have been handy over there. Potentially last minute that was a change of mind. That was the messaging I got six weeks ago as well – that this was going to be a very good chance – but now that I’m not [going] I’m very flat about it and time to move on from it.”

 Zampa, who’s currently part of the Melbourne Stars side in the ongoing Big Bash 2022/23 season also expressed his desire of keep going in red ball cricket for Australia. 

 “I’ve got two white-ball World Cups before that [Sri Lanka]. Don’t know what’s in store for me red-ball cricket-wise. Will just through go this Big Bash and reconsider,” he said. “I’m not going to close the door completely to red-ball cricket. Life is always about balance and I’ve got a family and these white-ball tours and World Cups that are coming up so I’ve got to try and think about what’s best for my body, myself, my family.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:23 IST
