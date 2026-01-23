Adam Milne ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury, Kyle Jamieson announced as replacement

Adam Milne picked up the hamstring injury while bowling the first over against MI Cape Town on Sunday, which has ruled him out of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo)New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson bowls a delivery during the first T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Nagpur, India, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo)

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne was ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20. The 33-year-old picked up the injury while bowling his first over against MI Cape Town on Sunday.

Kyle Jamieson, who is currently with the T20I squad in India for the ongoing five-match series, has been named as his replacement. Jamieson was a travelling reserve with the World Cup squad. Teams can amend their World Cup squads until January 31.

“We’re all gutted for Adam. He’d worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It’s unfortunate timing for Adam, and we wish him a speedy recovery,” New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said.

Walter acknowledged that Jamieson’s presence in India and his performances on the tour were encouraging, looking ahead to the World Cup.

“It’s great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He’s an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour. He’s a hard worker with a good set of skills and experiences that will hold him in good stead for the tournament,” Walter said.

New Zealand start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Chennai on February 8. They will play the United Arab Emirates at the same venue on February 10.

They will then travel to Ahmedabad to play South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 14 before returning to Chennai to play their final league stage match against Canada on February 17. The Kiwis will also play a warm-up fixture against the United States of America in Mumbai on February 6, in the tournament’s lead-up.

