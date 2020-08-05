MS Dhoni’s impact on Indian cricket will be long-lasting: Adam Gilchrist

In Frame: MS Dhoni with Adam Gilchrist (File Photo) In Frame: MS Dhoni with Adam Gilchrist (File Photo)

Former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist said he rates MS Dhoni above his contemporaries Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Boucher and Brendon McCullum. In an interaction with Madonna Tixeira on her show ‘Live Connect’, the ex-Aussie cricketer said Dhoni’s legacy outranks those of all other modern-day wicketkeepers.

Praising the Indian, Gilchrist said that Dhoni has left a long-lasting impact on Indian cricket and even society by the way he has carried himself on the pitch.

“Look it has got to be Dhoni. My name is Gilly, not silly. I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters. So, of course, Dhoni’s at the top, followed by Sangakara and Brendon,” Gilchrist said.

“Mark Boucher, unfortunately, had a slightly shorter career due to an eye injury, but what an outstanding group of cricketers this is.”

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Gilchrist also noted Dhoni’s composure and how he manages to keep calm despite being in tough situations.

“I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of cricket that he played. But just his rise to fame and fortune and to live up to expectations in a country like India that is so passionate about cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary,” Gilchrist said.

“His calmness on the field and the bit that I’ve observed and got to know him off the field it’s extraordinary. There is a lot to be admired there. His lasting legacy and impact on Indian cricket and society in India will be long-lasting.”

READ | IPL 2020: Desert Odyssey dates out

While many are questioning Dhoni’s future in international cricket, the 39-year-old will finally be seen in action in the upcoming Indian Premier League, which will be held in UAE from September 19.

MS Dhoni, who led India to World Cup glory in 2011 after winning the T20 World Cup in its inaugural edition in 2007, has not played competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd