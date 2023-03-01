scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
IND vs AUS: Adam Gilchrist believes Australia can ‘salvage a lot’ in remaining Tests against India

Australia lost the first two Test matches against the hosts, but are in a commanding position in the Indore Test.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist. (FILE)

New Delhi: Former Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist believes even after losing the series to India, Australia still has a lot to salvage in the remaining two Tests.

“It’s been a tough series and they have been outplayed by India up to this point, so the series is done and they can’t win it but they can salvage a lot out of it. That’s the challenge. Look, Australia has come up against a very skilfull Indian team here. But there is no reason Australia can’t salvage something out of it. Of course, the World Test Championship is something that is on offer for both teams. So that makes it quite interesting,” Gilchrist told ANI.

Australia lost the first two Test matches against the hosts after failing to survive against the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. In the first innings of the second Test, it looked like Australia had cracked the code to tackle Indian spinners. However, in the second innings, their code proved invalid as Indian spinners once again secured the victory for the hosts.

The Aussies identified the loophole in their squad and decided to play the game with three spinners. Gilchrist was asked what advice he would like to give the Australian spinners. Gilchrist hilariously replied to this question: “I won’t give any advice to the spinners because I can’t bowl spin.”

Even without Gilchrist’s advice, Australian spinners fared well on the first day of the third Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Matthew Kuhnemann led the charge as he scalped half of the Indian batters and ended his day with his first five-wicket haul. Indian spinners tried to fight back but Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne held on to their wickets for the most crucial part. This allowed the Australian team to walk away with a score of 156/4, and a lead of 47 runs after Day-1.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 21:43 IST
