Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Acrobatic England outclass Afghanistan in five-wicket victory

England kicked off their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan thanks to seamer Sam Curran’s haul of 5-10 and a sublime effort in the field.

Afghanistan crumbled to 112 all out in 19.4 overs after being sent in to bat. Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) provided the only resistance before falling to Curran, who claimed his career-best figures in 3.4 overs. England chased down the modest target with 11 balls to spare, reaching 113-5 and maintaining their unblemished record at Perth Stadium after three visits.

In what was a sedate powerplay of 35-1 for Afghanistan, opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the first to depart, caught behind for 10 during a fiery opening spell by Mark Wood (2-23) who clocked speeds reaching 154 km per hour. England’s bowlers continued to cramp the batsmen during the middle overs, aided by spectacular fielding by Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid who held on to running catches off Ben Stokes (2-19) to send Hazrat Zazai (seven) and Najibullah Zadran (13) on their way.

In England’s response, Alex Hales (19) survived two dropped catches before Fazalhaq Farooqi stuck the third. Nabi held a diving catch at cover to see off Dawid Malan (18) and although wickets fell regularly as England batted conservatively, they never found themselves in any real danger. Livingstone top-scored with an unbeaten 29 from 21 balls.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 09:13:35 pm
