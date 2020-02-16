World T20: Sri Lanka’s Achini Kulasuriya survives serious injury scare after nasty knock

Sri Lankan cricket fans can heave a sigh of relief after pacer Achini Kulasuriya was cleared of a serious injury scare after being hit on her head while attempting a catch against South Africa in Adelaide on Sunday.
During the upcoming T20 World Cup’s warm-up match, which South Africa won by 41 runs, the 29-year-old was hit on the top of her skull from Proteas’ Chloe Tryon’s shot near long-off. After being hit, she lied face down on the ground as her teammates rushed to her to help.
Kulasuriya remained motionless for a while and after being nursed by ambulance officers, she was wheeled from the ground and transferred to the nearby Royal Adelaide Hospital for further tests.
A Sri Lanka team spokesman told cricket.com.au that Kulasuriya had been responsive and she was discharged from hospital in the afternoon.
The mishap happened in the first ball of the game’s second super-over, which had taken place purely as a practice measure after South Africa had restricted their opponents to 105 in their chase of the target of 147. Marizanne Kapp top-scored for Proteas with a 44-ball 44.
Sri Lanka’s opening match of the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 21, is against New Zealand at the WACA Ground in Perth next Saturday.
