ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to miss IND vs PAK Asian Games gold medal match

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi will not visit Japan on Saturday for the gold medal match between India and Pakistan in Nisshin.

An ACC statement read: “ACC President Mr Mohsin Naqvi will miss Finals Day at Aichi-Nagoya 2026. But he sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal matches.”

“Wishing all participants the very best ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal matches at the Asian Games 2026. Commitments will keep me away from Nagoya, but I will be looking forward to some thrilling action,” Naqvi said.

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Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh in the Bronze medal match.