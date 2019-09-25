Abu Dhabi T10: All you want to know about the star-studded league

Abu Dhabi T10: The UAE-based league will kick-off its third season ever since its inception in 2017 from November 14 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It is sanctioned by the ICC and licensed for 10 years by Emirates Cricket Board, and now with a five-year partnership with the Abu Dhabi government, the league aims for newer heights, with more international players, a wider audience and increased broadcasters.

The brainchild of billionaire businessman, Shaji Ul Mulk, who is the chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, hopes to build on the success of their second season in 2018, where the franchise Northern Warriors prevailed as the champions.

The tournament’s uniqueness lies in its 10-over-a-side format with a time duration of 90 minutes. The tournament will be played as a round-robin followed by eliminators, and semifinals, and then the final.

Changing things from last season, two new franchises have joined the T10 League, namely Pakistan-based side Qalandars and Bangladesh-based side Bangla Tigers. Pakhtoons, last season’s runners-up have dropped out, and on the other hand, the franchises known as Bengal Tigers and Sindhis have undergone rebranding, who will be known as Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators respectively.

While the Qalandars are owned by Fawad Rana’s Qatar Lubricants Company Limited (QALCO) which also owns Pakistan Super League’s Lahore Qalandars, the Bangla Tigers are owned by Bangladeshi business tycoons Yasin Chowdhury and Sirajuddin Alam.

Adding spice to the franchises and bringing audiences to Abu Dhabi are Asian stars such as India’s Zaheer Khan; Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad; Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga; and Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Other international stars include England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan; Australia’s Shane Watson, Cameron White, Chris Lynn; and West Indies’ Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo.

The teams confirmed for participation in the third season are Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Kerala Knights, Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Punjabi Legends, Qalandars, and Rajputs.

The auction to choose the icon players for each team and the catchment players from the draw will take place on October 15. The schedule is yet to be out, but it is confirmed that the final will be held on November 24 in Abu Dhabi itself, instead of Sharjah, unlike the previous editions.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has joined with Abu Dhabi T10 as their official broadcast partner for the third consecutive year.