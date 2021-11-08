Abu Dhabi T10 to begin with double header on November 19

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament will begin with reigning champions Northern Warriors taking on Delhi Bulls in the first game of the opening night double header on November 19.

England duo of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan will represent the current two-time champions against a Delhi Bulls side that contains the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.

The second match of the opening day will be played between home side Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers with both teams looking to get off to a perfect start in pursuit of a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Team Abu Dhabi has West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers will feature iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

“We can’t wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket’s fastest format, and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi,” Abu Dhabi T10 chairman and owner, Shaji ul Mulk said in a release.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country.”

The second day will witness Yusuf Pathan adding his wealth of experience to The Chennai Braves against a Deccan Gladiators outfit with Andre Russell in their ranks.

In total, there will be 35 matches played across 15 days at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, with each team playing each other twice before the top four sides advance to the qualifiers scheduled for December 3.

From there, the teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final.

The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the summit clash by facing the winner of the day’s eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place play-off will be played on December 4.