‘Absolutely absurd’: Ambati Rayudu slams Cricket Australia over Cam Green’s bowling restriction for KKR in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Despite his team in trouble, Cameron Green was unavailable with the ball for KKR vs MI on Sunday. (CREIMAS)

Kolkata Knight Riders’ inexperienced bowling attack came under the scanner at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night after they failed to defend a 220-run total against the Mumbai Indians.

While the stacked MI batting group put on their highest-ever IPL chase, Ajinkya Rahane’s men were rendered a bowler short after their record Rs 25.20 crore signing, Cameron Green, was barred from bowling for a certain number of games by his home board, Cricket Australia (CA).

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu slammed CA over the restrictions, questioning the logic behind the decision.

Green, who became the most expensive overseas player to be signed at any IPL auction, batted at No 3 against MI, scoring 18 off 10 balls. He was an active presence on the field during the chase, but wasn’t brought on to bowl his medium pacers on a pitch where MI’s seamers were able to pull things back in the first half.