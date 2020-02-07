India’s Shikha Pandey loses out on crucial wicket against England due to absence of DRS

Shikha Pandey was deprived of Natalie Sciver’s wicket in fourth T20I (Source: Twitter) Shikha Pandey was deprived of Natalie Sciver’s wicket in fourth T20I (Source: Twitter)

DRS (Decision Review System) has became a regular feature in men’s cricket but it’s still not used consistently in women’s cricket. In the ongoing T20I tri-series in Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India felt its absence acutely when English batter Natalie Sciver was given not out by the umpire, despite edging the ball to wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia.

Sciver attempted a ramp shot off Shikha Pandey’s delivery in the 17th over of the run chase. Despite a clear edge, umpire Claire Polosak decided in the England player’s favour. Indian players were clearly surprised by the decision and the commentators said they were also baffled by the howler.

During the replay, the commentator said, “Have I missed something?” to which the other commentator replied, “Yup! The signal to give it out”.

The decision proved to be a turning point of the game. Sciver was batting on 39 from 33 deliveries with England needing 23 runs from 23 deliveries and her dismissal could have changed the game since England would have lost their fifth wicket.

Sciver went on to score 11 runs from the next four deliveries to help England chase down the total with seven balls to spare. Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her wicket in the penultimate over, but by then England needed just three runs from 10 deliveries.

In a 2019 interview, India’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj had spoken of the need for DRS in regular events. “We would love to have DRS because when it comes to big events, we have DRS,” she had said.

“We need to get a little more experience for the girls to understand the concept of DRS, how and when to take it…If it is irregular, it gets difficult for the players,” she said.

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy had also said expressed a similar opinion.

“I think, why wouldn’t we have it? Especially as it’s a televised game, there is a real opportunity to have it. So I’d like to see it in our game. It’s obviously going to take the howler out of the situation. There were a couple of ours that we could have reviewed as well. I’d love to see it,” Healy said.

England batter Katherine Brunt had also put her weight behind the regular use of DRS in women’s cricket.

“I’d imagine the reason, as usual in women’s cricket, is money, as to why we don’t have it. I think potentially not having it affects the spectacle of the game. Sometimes decisions go your way and it’s obviously the same for both sides but in an ideal world we would have DRS,” Brunt said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd