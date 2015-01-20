‘AB de Villiers’ record could be broken at World Cup’

De Villiers went on to score 149, including 16 sixes and nine fours, from just 44 balls. (Source: Reuters)

Corey Anderson saluted AB de Villiers on Monday for a “hell of an innings” after the South African broke the New Zealander’s record for the fastest century in a one-day international.

De Villiers took just 31 balls to smash his way to 100 against the West Indies in Johannesburg on Sunday, five balls faster than Anderson when he set the record against the same opposition in Queenstown a year ago.

As incredible as de Villiers performance was, Anderson does not believe the new record is unbreakable. “Never say never. Thirty-one balls is very quick so I’m not too sure. We’ve got the World Cup coming up around the corner, so it could be a good chance for someone else to take it down,” Anderson said.

“Records are there to be broken and congratulations to AB, it was obviously a hell of an innings,” Anderson said in Nelson where New Zealand are preparing for the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka.

De Villiers went on to score 149, including 16 sixes and nine fours, from just 44 balls which impressed Anderson whose 131 not out against the West Indies came from 47 deliveries and included 14 sixes and six fours. “To get 149 off 44 is probably even more special,” said the big-hitting New Zealander who described breaking records as just “one of those things that happens.”

“You’re in the zone I guess and you feel like every ball’s probably going to go to the boundary, and when you mis-hit it, it sort of misses a fielder and it tends to go for four. It’s one of those days where it all comes off.”

