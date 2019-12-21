Abid Ali becomes first Pakistani to hit consecutive hundreds in first two Tests

Abid Ali celebrating his second Test career ton. (Source: Twitter) Abid Ali celebrating his second Test career ton. (Source: Twitter)

Abid Ali became the first Pakistani and the ninth batsmen in the history of Test cricket to score consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests, when he scored his second century against Sri Lanka in the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi on Saturday.

Two centuries in three innings. FIRST PAKISTAN BATSMAN TO SCORE 100s IN HIS FIRST TWO TEST MATCHES! Well done @AbidAli_Real 🔥🔥🔥#PAKvSL https://t.co/ZbY9reTRyg pic.twitter.com/UX6ncfflxQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 21, 2019

The 32-year-old helped Pakistan to be on course to set a massive target for the visitors with a 278-run opening partnership with Shan Masood, after starting the second innings trailing by 80 runs.

Ali took just 137 balls, after hitting 14 fours and a six, to put up a second Test ton in his third career innings, when he swept off-spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow up his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi — his debut Test.

That hundred in the first Test had made Ali the first batsman ever to score centuries on both Test and ODI debuts. He got his debut ODI hundred on debut in Dubai in March this year against Australia, hitting a composed 112.

Before Ali, William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of West Indies, and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand had hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

India’s Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.

Ali is currently batting on 142* now, alongside his captain Azhar Ali to take Pakistan to a winning target, after Shan Masood was dismissed on 135 by Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara.

