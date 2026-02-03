Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites

India's ace destructive opener grew up in a city that flaunts its captured Patton tanks, and reckons Viv Richards left a bit of his swag behind, for little 'Abhe' to pick it right back up, years later

Written by: Nitin Sharma
8 min readAmritsarUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 10:57 AM IST
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

It’s Sunday evening at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground, first constructed in 1932, where the assistant curator Raju is approached by some players of a local cricket league. “Abhishek Sharma ethe hi khede ne? (Does Abhishek Sharma also play here?),” they wonder. Raju points to the adjoining Badminton Hall behind the stadium. “Hanji, te ground toh bahar chakke uss badminton hall te marda si (Yes, and he would hit sixes landing at that badminton hall outside the stadium),” he said.

Raju’s grandfather Rakha Ram, worked as a curator at the ground too, post independence. Leading to the store room, the Amritsar native would point to a picture of former Indian captain Kapil Dev being handed a congratulatory message by Sir Richard Hadlee on breaking his then world record of 431 Test wickets. The stadium hall also had pictures of pre-Independence India pacers duo of Mohammad Nisar and Amar Singh. “My grandfather spoke about seeing Bishen Singh Bedi and others in their prime at the stadium. Later, I watched 1983 World Cup winner Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal paji get a welcome here.”

When Abhishek’s father Raj Kumar Sharma started dropping off a young Abhishek before heading to his bank duty, they would watch over him like guardians. “He would sit in the stands after nets and ask us to get him juice, which he was very fond of. Even if it rained on some days, he would do his fitness drills,” shares Raju.

Fellow curators Hansraj and Mangal Das, join in, with Hansraj having worked during the India New Zealand ODI in 1995, one of only two ODIs hosted by the ground. “Abhishek always asks for good bouncy wickets. While he works on tackling spin bowlers, he also believes that a good pacer can be lethal even on slow wickets,” Hansraj explains, adding the hook and pull shots flew naturally from his bat. He’s heard tales of Viv Richards’ destructive batting here in the 1980’s. “But then we too have been lucky to witness our Abhe,” shares Hansraj. “I mean Abhishek. For us he is Abhe.”

Curators Hansraj (right) and Raju at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Curators Hansraj (right) and Raju at the Gandhi Sports Complex Ground in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Ambarsari munda

In a city, where Sundays begin by devouring naan, poori and kulchas for breakfast, mornings also mean starting the day at the famous tea stalls. Giani Tea Stall, located on Cooper Road near the Ram Bagha complex, built during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, is helped by septuagenarian Gurmit Singh since 1956. While Giani, which has seen the likes of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Daler Mehndi, Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu visiting and tasting the tea, remains a crowd favourite, the last decade has seen new tea shops offer a wide spread of tea, paneer bhurji, bun butter, butter toast and bun omelette. This Sunday morning too, joggers dig into their grand breakfast, happily discussing previous night’s 16-ball 30 by their own ‘Ambarsar da Munda’ Abhishek in the fifth T20I against New Zealand.

“Politics or Cricket are discussed at almost every table. I remember listening to cricket commentary over radio and having discussions over the batting of the likes of Kapil Dev, Viv Richards, Mohinder Amarnath or bowling of Bishen paji. In the last 6-7 years, new tea-stalls have opened with all the glittering boards. Just like the new gen Abhishek Sharma, who has brought pyrotechnics on the cricket pitch with his shots,” says Narinder Sandhu.

Story continues below this ad

A 15-minute ride through the old city takes one to Ahuja Lassi, a 72-year-old shop selling milk, ghee, cottage cheese, curd and lassi. In an interview with anchor Gaurav Kapur earlier, Sharma had mentioned the iconic lassi served at the shop being his favourite, describing the amount of butter and cream on the steel glass. “Kapil paji has come to our shop too. Once, Syed Kirmani brought the whole Indian team for lassi. And now to see Abhishek coming here feels special. Jinni taarif kariye Abhishek di, ohni kat hai (All the praise for Abhishek’s batting is not enough),” says Brij Mohan.

Owner Brij Mohan at Ahuja Lassi Shop in Amritsar. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Owner Brij Mohan at Ahuja Lassi Shop in Amritsar. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Another ten-minute drive goes to Islamabad Nagar, the way to which also passes outside Gobindgarh fort, where a Pakistan Army Patton tank captured in one of the wars, is displayed at the roundabout. Till eight years back, Sharmas resided at this locality. Last month, Abhishek came with singer AP Dhillon to fly kites at his old home on Lohri, a tradition followed for years. Narender Sharma has been running the kite shop since 1975 and his son Saurabh gleefully describes, “Like any other Ambarsari boy, Abhishek too loves flying kites. And all of Amritsar takes pride in seeing him play for India. Like a kite flying high, we want to see him flying high for India and win the World Cup,” he says.

Abhishek Sharma with singer AP Dhillon at his old residence in Amritsar during Lohri celebrations. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram) Abhishek Sharma with singer AP Dhillon at his old residence in Amritsar during Lohri celebrations. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)

Love for bats and the leg glance master

The Sharmas have shifted to a new plush locality in the city where building of a palatial home is underway. Cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and comedian Kapil Sharma are in the close neighbourhood, even as the security guard gives directions to his home, as if out of habit. The switch of address from the old city to this glitzy neighborhood is a big deal for any Amritsari. Abhishek has arrived.

Story continues below this ad
Abhishek Sharma's trophy cabinet at his residence in Amritsar. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Abhishek Sharma’s trophy cabinet at his residence in Amritsar. (Express photo by Nitin Sharma)

Father Rajkumar played for Punjab, and is grateful for what the city gave him. “We have been blessed to be born in Guru ki nagri (land of Sikh’s fourth Guru Ram Das) Amritsar. With Guru Kripa, we have got it all. When Abhishek was young, he only asked for new bats.” Once he took him to Raman Sports, owned by a friend, and the then 12-year-old picked up an English Willow costing Rs 18,000. “My friend asked me, such an expensive bat for such a small boy? I had 5,000 in my pocket and told him that I will hand over the rest of the money the next day. Abhishek would cherish playing with that bat the whole summer,” he recalls.

Scorer Sushil Diwan has been another constant in the young cricketer’s life at Chandigarh and other cricket grounds in Punjab. From covering his debut at U16s to playing his first T20I in Punjab in Mullanpur last month, Diwan has seen it all. “Rajkumar, who is also a good find of mine, would always bring Abhishek to us post the match to make him analyse the knock. He believed that as scorers we see every batsman, and should tell Abhishek both his strong and weak points from the day. His leg glance and the ability to hit sixes is something which we as scorers have admired since his junior days,” recalls Diwan.

 

Scorer Sushil Diwan during Ranji Trophy match played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Scorer Sushil Diwan during Ranji Trophy match played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

 

 

A wish and prayer

Home to the Golden Temple, Sikhism’s spiritual home, Amritsar sees its blend of cultures. From some of oldest British era churches to ancient temples like Durgiana, the city also sees the much revered Gurudwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed, a gurdwara dedicated to the revered Sikh warrior. Sharmas visit both the gurdwara along with Golden Temple often. “The prayers are done for every member of the sangat here and like for them, we also pray to the god and baba ji to bless Abhishek. He is Amritsar’s as well as Punjab’s and India’s pride and we will pray for his success in the World Cup,” says Jitendr Pal Singh, manager of the gurdwara committee.

Story continues below this ad

As the day comes to a close at the Gandhi ground, Raju and his team are getting the equipment inside. The last time the groundsmen met their ‘Abhe’ was on Lohri, when Abhishek had dropped in at the stadium for a few minutes. “As a child, I have seen Viv Richards and Clive Lloyd play here. I also saw kushti of legendary Dara Singh here at the grounds in the early 1980’s. We wish to see our Abhe play in India colours at this ground someday,” shares Raju.

Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
twitter
instagram

Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode
Tilak Varma inspires confidence on return, Ravi Bishnoi impresses as India ‘A’ beats USA in T20 World Cup warm up game
Tilak Varma Ravi Bishnoi India A vs USA T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
What Gen Naravane's memoir says about 2020 Ladakh face-off with China: 'I had been handed a hot potato'
Naravane
Shopkeeper at centre of ‘Mohd Deepak’ row speaks: ‘Why will we change shop’s name?’
Facing protests, FIR, ‘Mohammad Deepak’ says: No regrets, someone has to speak up
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
'Not all horses run in a race; some are worshipped': Muzaffar Ali on why Bollywood can’t make films like Umrao Jaan anymore
Muzaffar Ali
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Gurgaon content creator poses as Zomato delivery agent, tries to enter Deepinder Goyal's residence
Security guards stop the content creator and ask him to provide a flat number with official delivery authorisation
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News