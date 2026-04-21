Abhishek Sharma joins Virat Kohli at the top of Indian men’s T20 century tree

Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to his second IPL century in 47 balls as he powered Sunrisers Hyderabad’s charge against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. It is the 25-year-old’s ninth T20 century overall, thus equalling the record held by Virat Kohli for most centuries by an Indian in men’s T20s.

Abhishek hit seven fours and nine sixes on his way to the milestone. He is the fourth batter to have got to three figures this season. The first was Sanju Samson for CSK, after which Quinton de Kock did it in his first match of the season for Mumbai Indians. De Kock’s teammate Tilak Varma scored his first IPL century in MI’s next game itself.