Abhishek Sharma joins Virat Kohli at the top of Indian men’s T20 century tree

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Abhishek Sharma blazed his way to his second IPL century in 47 balls as he powered Sunrisers Hyderabad’s charge against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. It is the 25-year-old’s ninth T20 century overall, thus equalling the record held by Virat Kohli for most centuries by an Indian in men’s T20s.
Abhishek hit seven fours and nine sixes on his way to the milestone. He is the fourth batter to have got to three figures this season. The first was Sanju Samson for CSK, after which Quinton de Kock did it in his first match of the season for Mumbai Indians. De Kock’s teammate Tilak Varma scored his first IPL century in MI’s next game itself.
FOLLOW LIVE | SRH vs DC
Abhishek was at his destructive best throughout the innings on Tuesday. While his opening partner Travis Head uncharacteristically struggled to get going, Abhishek smashed 58 in 27 balls in a 98-run opening stand that came in just 53 balls for SRH. It ensured that SRH scored 67 runs in the powerplay. He only accelarated after Head fell in the ninth over on 37 off 26 balls after which captain Ishan Kishan somewhat matched Abhishek’s big-hitting prowess in a brief stay in the middle.
Kishan was at the other end when Abhishek hit Nitish Rana for two sixes off the first two balls of the 15th over, thus reaching 104 in 47 balls. The SRH captain fell on 25 off 13 after which Abhishek was joined by Klaasen, from whom he had just taken the Orange Cap on account of scoring the century. The pair ended up taking the DC bowlers on a merry ride around the ground.
To be updated…
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