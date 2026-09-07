‘I think Abhishek Sharma should play Test cricket’: Suresh Raina

Abhishek Sharma, who has so far played in 206 T20s amassing 5995 runs at a strike rate of 175.44 in his career, last played a first class match in 2024. While Sharma has played in 24 first class matches amassing 1071 runs including one hundred and five half-centuries, the Amritsar lad has not featured in red ball cricket since the last 18 months. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina believes Sharma should play Test cricket and how coaches can play a big role in nurturing such talents for Test cricket too.

Raina was asked by Aakash Chopra on the latter’s Youtube channel whether the era of all format batters has ended. “Demands have changed. I feel that it is not that relevant anymore. It’s done. Because now different teams are being formed. Look at the ODI. Team India has so many talented players. They can make two teams, they can become different in every format. But this is the future.