Abhishek Sharma breaks T20I record, becomes fastest batter to hit 100 sixes

Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday became the fastest batter to smash 100 sixes in T20Is during the first match between India and England. Abhishek opened the batting alongside Sanju Samson and walloped two maximums in 9 balls, reaching 100 sixes in T20Is in only 785 deliveries.

The left-hander from Punjab surpassed West Indies’ Evin Lewis, who had smashed 100 sixes in 789 deliveries in his career. Among players from Full-Member nations, New Zealand’s Finn Allen ranks next, having reached the landmark in 871 balls in February earlier this year.

Abhishek broke the Indian record held by former T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who had raced to 100 sixes in the format in 1007 deliveries.