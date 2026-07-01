Abhishek Sharma breaks T20I record, becomes fastest batter to hit 100 sixes

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Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday became the fastest batter to smash 100 sixes in T20Is during the first match between India and England. Abhishek opened the batting alongside Sanju Samson and walloped two maximums in 9 balls, reaching 100 sixes in T20Is in only 785 deliveries.
The left-hander from Punjab surpassed West Indies’ Evin Lewis, who had smashed 100 sixes in 789 deliveries in his career. Among players from Full-Member nations, New Zealand’s Finn Allen ranks next, having reached the landmark in 871 balls in February earlier this year.
Abhishek broke the Indian record held by former T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who had raced to 100 sixes in the format in 1007 deliveries.
Abhishek (48 innings) stands the second-quickest to the feat in terms of innings, only behind Lewis (42).
Having made his T20I debut for India in July 2024, Abhishek has emerged as the most explosive opening batter in the world in the previous World Cup cycle and ranks second in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. While he had a forgettable run in the World Cup earlier this year, Abhishek dazzled with a half-century in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in March.
Having amassed over 1450 career runs, Abhishek’s 190-plus strike rate ranks the highest among all batters with at least 1000 runs in the T20I format.
Overall, Abhishek’s teenager teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the record as the quickest batter to reach 100 sixes in all T20 cricket, reaching the landmark in only 515 deliveries during his record-breaking IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals.
785- Abhishek Sharma
789 – Evin Lewis
848 – Karanbir Singh
871 – Finn Allen
931 – Tim David
956 – Faisal Khan
963 – Colin Munro
1007 – Suryakumar Yadav
1058 – Rovman Powell
1071 – Chris Gayle
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