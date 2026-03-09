Ghabrana nahi: Abhishek Sharma’s father had one message before the World Cup final. His son listened, then forgot everything.

The congratulatory messages were still coming in – former teammates, friends across India. Raj Kumar Sharma was answering each one. But his thoughts kept returning to the evening before the final.

His son had scored three consecutive ducks. Then a scratchy ten. Then a fifty against Zimbabwe that steadied things but didn’t fully settle him. The spinners had found him – off stump, leg stump, down the leg, twice. In the semifinal, Will Jacks had him. The tournament was running out of time.

Sharma Sr watched the practice session at Narendra Modi Stadium the day before the final and had a quiet conversation with Abhishek.