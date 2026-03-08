There were moments where doubts had crept in, was questioning myself, says Abhishek Sharma

Opener Abhishek Sharma who endured a challenging tournament before scoring an 18-ball half century to set up a second successive T20 World Cup title has admitted that doubts had creeped in through the course of the event. Having come into the tournament as No 1 ranked batsman in ICC rankings, he started off with three successive zeroes and had just one fifty to show before the final.

And on Sunday, Abhishek rediscovered his form as India scored 92 in the powerplay with the openers putting together 98-run stand. And speaking shortly after the victory, Abhishek said he was waiting for his moment to come. “There were moments when doubt crept in, especially because it hadn’t been an easy tournament for me. Playing my first World Cup and going through a lean phase as a young player was challenging. But the belief the captain and coach showed in me made all the difference. Even when I was questioning myself, they kept reminding me that I would come good in a big game. That faith from the team meant a lot, and I’m grateful for the way the dressing room supported me through those tough days,” Abhishek who scored 52 off 21 said.