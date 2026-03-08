There were moments where doubts had crept in, was questioning myself, says Abhishek Sharma

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Opener Abhishek Sharma who endured a challenging tournament before scoring an 18-ball half century to set up a second successive T20 World Cup title has admitted that doubts had creeped in through the course of the event. Having come into the tournament as No 1 ranked batsman in ICC rankings, he started off with three successive zeroes and had just one fifty to show before the final.
And on Sunday, Abhishek rediscovered his form as India scored 92 in the powerplay with the openers putting together 98-run stand. And speaking shortly after the victory, Abhishek said he was waiting for his moment to come. “There were moments when doubt crept in, especially because it hadn’t been an easy tournament for me. Playing my first World Cup and going through a lean phase as a young player was challenging. But the belief the captain and coach showed in me made all the difference. Even when I was questioning myself, they kept reminding me that I would come good in a big game. That faith from the team meant a lot, and I’m grateful for the way the dressing room supported me through those tough days,” Abhishek who scored 52 off 21 said.
Having come into the team on the back of a strong IPL in 2024, he had replaced Rohit Sharma up top and had carried India’s attacking approach. And in his maiden ICC tournament, now walks away as a champion. “It’s been an emotional journey. I really wanted to contribute throughout the tournament, but things didn’t always go my way. The support staff and my teammates continued to back me, and that belief kept me going. They kept telling me that my moment would come in an important game, and I just had to stay patient and trust my process. To finally deliver on the biggest stage feels incredibly special — you really can’t ask for a better day than this.”
Alongside Abhishek, there was another relieved face in Varun Chakaravarthy. The joint-highest wicket taker in he tournament with 14 wickets alongside Jasprit Bumrah, his form in the second half of the T20 World Cup had been a huge concern. “It feels amazing. Winning two ICC trophies back-to-back is something very special, and it still feels a little surreal. I’m also really happy for Abhishek — he was waiting for his moment and it was great to see him step up today,” Varun said.
In the brief chat with the broadcaster, Varun also revealed how the two players who were struggling even tried to change their fortunes in unusual ways. “We spent a lot of time talking during the tournament, often wondering why things weren’t quite clicking for us. We even kept changing seats in the dressing room hoping for a bit of luck. But that’s the beauty of this game — everything can change in a moment. In the end, we’ve won the World Cup, and that makes all the struggles along the way completely worth it,” Varun said.
