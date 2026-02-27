‘We don’t usually see Abhishek Sharma do that’: Sunil Gavaskar praises India opener after he silences critics

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Abhishek Sharma for silencing his critics with a timely half-century against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup. He also said that he was surprised to see Abhishek Sharma play a defensive stroke.

“We know how good Abhishek Sharma is as a batter. He silenced his doubters with this knock of 55 runs against Zimbabwe,” Gavaskar told JioStar. “He took that extra time to start his innings. There was a method to his batting. He respected the off spinner, didn’t take any kind of risks and played in a calm and a composed manner. In this game, he actually played a defensive shot. He defended the ball. I was surprised to see that because we don’t usually see Abhishek do that,” Gavaskar added further.