Abhishek Sharma shows Afghans no mercy in 30-ball ton

Abhishek Sharma holds a yoga pose after reaching his century in just 30 balls against Afghanistan. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

If Sunday offered a glimpse into the comeback of Abhishek Sharma, Thursday offered the full package. In the final match of the three-T20I series against Afghanistan, the left-hander brought up his century in barely 30 deliveries, making and breaking a plethora of records in the process.

The onslaught began early – in only the second over, when Abhishek took on Azmatullah Omarzai, hitting the medium pacer for a couple of sixes and a four. The treatment offered to Fazalhaq Farooqi was even harsher — two sixes, again, but as many fours as well to go with it.

The half-century arrived a couple of overs later, with yet another six, off Mohammad Nabi’s bowling. Abhishek required only 16 deliveries to record the feat, which happens to be the joint-fourth fastest T20I half-century by an Indian. It was also the sixth time the 26-year-old had recorded a fifty in less than 20 deliveries.