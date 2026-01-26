Abhishek Sharma slams second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is in 14 balls during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

The fastest fifty by an Indian in T20I is hit by Abhishek's mentor and star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who recorded a 12-ball half-century against England in 2007.

FILE: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma in action. (Express Photo by Dhananjay Khedkar)FILE: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma in action. (Express Photo by Dhananjay Khedkar)

Explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is in just 14 deliveries during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Abhishek hit five fours and four sixes to reach the milestone. Abhishek bettered Hardik Pandya’s record, who previously held the record of registering the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is in 16 deliveries.

Chasing 154, India post 94/2 in the PowerPlay courtesy of Abhishek’s blazing knock and chased down the total in just 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav also scored a fiery fifty as the duo made a mockery of the chase.

HIGHLIGHTS | INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 3RD T20I – GUWAHATI

Speaking after his impressive knock, Abhishek said: That’s what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it’s not easy to do it every time, but I think it’s all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well,” he said.

On breaking Yuvraj Singh’s fastest fifty record, he said, “That’s more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj’s fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it’s going to be fun.”

Abhishek opened his innings with a maximum off the first ball. He also spoke about his instinct as a batter, which helps him play fearless cricket. “I wouldn’t say it’s like I want to go from the first ball. It’s just the instinct I get in between the wickets. I think about the bowler if he wants to get out on my first ball, then what he could bowl to me and that’s always there in my mind and I just want to play on that ball,” he said.

