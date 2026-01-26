Abhishek Sharma slams second fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is in 14 balls during 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma slammed the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in T20Is in just 14 deliveries during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Abhishek hit five fours and four sixes to reach the milestone. Abhishek bettered Hardik Pandya’s record, who previously held the record of registering the second-fastest fifty by an Indian in T20Is in 16 deliveries.

The fastest fifty by an Indian in T20I is hit by Abhishek’s mentor and star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who recorded a 12-ball half-century against England in 2007.

Chasing 154, India post 94/2 in the PowerPlay courtesy of Abhishek’s blazing knock and chased down the total in just 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav also scored a fiery fifty as the duo made a mockery of the chase.