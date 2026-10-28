Abhishek praises Samson for playing at No.3 to slot in Sooryavanshi as opener

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Abhishek Sharma was effusive in his praise for opening partner Sanju Samson, who played at No.3 in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand so that the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could slot in as the opener on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi retained his place in the playing XI after Ishan Kishan sat out the match as a precautionary measure.
The decision proved to be a masterstroke with Abhishek (113) adding a whopping 133 runs in seven overs with Sooryavanshi (45), who was promoted up the order after batting at No. 3 in the previous game.
“The way Sanju bhai batted in the last game, it is not easy to let go of one’s familiar batting position. That showed his character; someone’s going at his position. We can see in the team that everyone is selfless, everyone is happy for everyone, which is the hallmark of a great team,” Abhishek told Sooryavanshi in a video uploaded by BCCI.TV.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙊𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 👊
Fearless intent, mutual admiration and superb team character 🙌
Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decode it all 🤝 – By @RajalArora
Watch 🔽 | #TeamIndia | #NZvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 28, 2026
Abhishek also praised Sooryavanshi, saying that he felt pumped up after the 15-year-old started the innings with a lofted boundary.
“When Vaibhav hit the first ball, he showed aggression. I saw that at the non-striker’s end, and when you see such a shot, you also feel pumped up. So, special mention and credit to Vaibhav for how he played,” Abhishek said.
“If we have two nets, we give one to Vaibhav and tell him, ‘Vaibhav, you play.’,” he added in a lighter note.
In the match, Abhishek’s 38-ball 113 helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets to win the third T20, giving the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (45 off 19) made mincemeat of New Zealand’s bowling attack, hammering 133 for the first wicket in 7.1 overs. India chased down 199 in just 13.2 overs.
New Zealand had made 198 for three after being put in to bat for the third game in a row. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 89.