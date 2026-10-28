Abhishek praises Samson for playing at No.3 to slot in Sooryavanshi as opener

Abhishek Sharma was effusive in his praise for opening partner Sanju Samson, who played at No.3 in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand so that the prodigal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could slot in as the opener on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi retained his place in the playing XI after Ishan Kishan sat out the match as a precautionary measure.

The decision proved to be a masterstroke with Abhishek (113) adding a whopping 133 runs in seven overs with Sooryavanshi (45), who was promoted up the order after batting at No. 3 in the previous game.

“The way Sanju bhai batted in the last game, it is not easy to let go of one’s familiar batting position. That showed his character; someone’s going at his position. We can see in the team that everyone is selfless, everyone is happy for everyone, which is the hallmark of a great team,” Abhishek told Sooryavanshi in a video uploaded by BCCI.TV.