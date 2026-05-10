When Abhishek Sharma was asked if he likes samosa or Vada pav, and his answer was….

Heinrich Klaasen always seems to be ringside when IPL table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad get talking about food.

Back in April, the South African took on a challenge to polish off a plate of biryani, but found it so spicy that he turned red and started tearing up and sweating profusely after a few spoonfuls.

So it was with immense trepidation that he asked his teammates what exactly Vada pav was. The SRH teammates Abhishek Sharma and Aniket Verma were part of a This-or-That game, video of which was posted by the franchise.

‘Puli’ or Tiger, as Abhishek is known in Hyderabad, was thrown the first poser – Samosa or Vada Pav. “I think I’ll go with Vada pav,” was his prompt answer.