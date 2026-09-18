Abhishek Sharma reveals Suryakumar’s influence after record knock

Abhishek Sharma broke the record for the fastest T20I century for a match between two Full Member countries in men’s cricket in a whirlwind knock in India’s third T20I against Afghanistan. Abhishek finished with 108 runs in just 34 balls, getting to his century in 30 balls. The 26-year-old said after the match that he and the Indian team were simply following a philosophy that had been put in place during Suryakumar Yadav’s reign as captain.

“I remember in the first practice we spoke about how we want to dominate a game,” said Abhishek on BCCI.tv. “You have to be fearless, think about the team always. When SKY was there, he always wanted me to utilize the powerplay. Because of you see T20 game is mostly about the powerplays. That’s what GG bhai (head coach Gautam Gambhir) wanted. He wanted me to create that atmosphere in the dressing room where you can just go out there and be fearless, play the way you want.”