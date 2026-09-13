Abhishek Sharma powers India to victory over Afghanistan

Abhishek Sharma in action vs Afghanistan in the first T20I at New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 32-ball 82 while Ishan Kishan scored a 42 off 33 balls to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Chasing 157, India managed to shrug off the early dismissal of Sanju Samson for 10, thanks to a 22-ball half century by Abhishek, which was his 12th in T20Is in addition to two centuries. Abhishek hit seven sixes and seven fours before falling short of what would have a well-deserved century. His blitz with the bat did help India stroll home in just 13.4 overs.

India had caused a surprise by dropping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in favour of Samson at the top of the order. Sooryavanshi had struck a 49-ball 81 in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on July 26. But on Sunday, he found no spot in the playing XI.