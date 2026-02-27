R Ashwin calls out Mohammad Amir for calling Abhishek Sharma a ‘slogger’: ‘Completely wrong’

Ashwin referred to former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s comments, where had called Abhishek Sharma a slogger and how everyone had picked up on those words. (Sportzpics/AP/File)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of opening batter Abhishek Sharma, calling out critics who referred to the left-hander as a ‘slogger’. The 39-year-old said that Sharma had a fine backlift, which he felt was arguably even better than that of his mentor, Yuvraj Singh.

Ashwin referred to former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir’s comments, where had called the southpaw a slogger and how everyone had picked up on those words.

“You can criticise parts of Abhishek Sharma’s game, but calling him a slogger would be completely wrong. He possesses one of the most elegant and powerful bat swings in modern cricket, arguably even more eye-catching than that of his mentor, Yuvraj Singh,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel “Ash Ki Baat”.