Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan retain top two spots in ICC T20I rankings

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Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have retained their top two spots in the International Cricket Council’s men’s T20I batting rankings. The pair, who were an integral part of the Indian team that won the 2026 T20 World Cup, is joined in the top 10 by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav. The only players to make any moves in the top 20 of the rankings are England’s Jos Buttler and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert.
Abhishek leads the chart with 875 points, followed closely by Kishan at 871. Tilak is placed sixth with 742 points and Suryakumar is seventh with 722. Buttler and Seifert have effectively exchanged spots, with the former now eighth with 716 points. Seifert is on 712 points at ninth spot.
South Africa batter Connor Esterhuizen has continued his meteoric rise in the rankings after helping the Proteas to a 3-2 series win over New Zealand. Esterhuizen, who was making his international debut, amassed a total of 200 runs in the series to be adjudged the Player of the Series. He has jump from outside the top 100 spots for T20I batters to 39th overall.
Esterhuizen is one of a number of South African players who have made a jump across the rankings due to the series win. The pace trio Gerald Coetzee (up 36 spots to equal 52nd), Ottneil Baartman (up 10 places to 56th) and George Linde (up six rungs to shared 62nd) have made some ground, while inexperienced New Zealand seamer Zakary Foulkes (up 11 slots to 70th) has also been rewarded.
Among bowlers, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan continued to lead the charts with India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah holding on to their second and fifth spot respectively. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe captain Sikadar Raza remains top of the T20I all-rounder rankings while India’s Hardik Pandya is second. Raza has 328 points while Pandya is on 299. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub squares off the top three with 275 points while Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee remarkably remains fourth on 244. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai is fifth with 241 points.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.