Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan retain top two spots in ICC T20I rankings

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have retained their top two spots in the International Cricket Council’s men’s T20I batting rankings. The pair, who were an integral part of the Indian team that won the 2026 T20 World Cup, is joined in the top 10 by Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav. The only players to make any moves in the top 20 of the rankings are England’s Jos Buttler and New Zealand’s Tim Seifert.

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Abhishek leads the chart with 875 points, followed closely by Kishan at 871. Tilak is placed sixth with 742 points and Suryakumar is seventh with 722. Buttler and Seifert have effectively exchanged spots, with the former now eighth with 716 points. Seifert is on 712 points at ninth spot.