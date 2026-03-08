‘Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma’: Mohammad Kaif ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final

India's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Former India player Mohammad Kaif on Sunday said that the Indian team management has a tough decision on their hands on if they’ll persist with out of form Abhishek Sharma or replace him with Rinku Singh in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Abhishek, who has scored a grand total of just 89 runs in the 7 matches he has played, scoring a half century against Zimbabwe and going for 3 back to back ducks in the first 3 matches he played.

“Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma. Some say he should play today since an out-of-form Kohli won the final for India last time. But then Kohli is king of ICC events. Some say he should be replaced by Rinku who like Sanju Samson can make a grand comeback. DUVIDHA!!!,” Kaif posted on X.