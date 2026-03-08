‘Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma’: Mohammad Kaif ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final

Abhishek, who has scored a grand total of just 89 runs in the 7 matches he has played, scoring a half century against Zimbabwe and going for 3 back to back ducks in the first 3 matches he played.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readMar 8, 2026 05:23 PM IST
Kapil dev on Abhishek Sharma T20 World CupIndia's Abhishek Sharma reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Former India player Mohammad Kaif on Sunday said that the Indian team management has a tough decision on their hands on if they’ll persist with out of form Abhishek Sharma or replace him with Rinku Singh in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Abhishek, who has scored a grand total of just 89 runs in the 7 matches he has played, scoring a half century against Zimbabwe and going for 3 back to back ducks in the first 3 matches he played.

“Team management has to take a tough call on Abhishek Sharma. Some say he should play today since an out-of-form Kohli won the final for India last time. But then Kohli is king of ICC events. Some say he should be replaced by Rinku who like Sanju Samson can make a grand comeback. DUVIDHA!!!,” Kaif posted on X.

A couple of days ago, Kaif had advocated for giving Abhishek a break and replacing him with Rinku in the final. “India can give Abhishek Sharma a break. He has played a lot of matches now. There is no harm in making changes. You can make changes in the shortest format. Roston Chase opened against India as Brandon King was out of form. They backed him for five or six matches, but they gave him a break for a big match. I believe that, like you brought in Sanju, and he did a great job, so that change worked in your favor,” he had said.

Also Read | India set to go in with unchanged XI for T20 World Cup final vs New Zealand

“India have proven players. Rinku Singh scores runs everywhere, be it Tests, Ranji Trophy, or the IPL. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj also take wickets everywhere. When you look in the dugout to see who can replace Abhishek Sharma, you see Rinku Singh sitting there. So, bring him in. A guy is struggling, and another guy is sitting outside despite doing well,” he had added.

According to reports, however, India are likely to go unchanged for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian Express understands that the reigning champions will go with the same side that defeated England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

