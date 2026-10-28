Abhishek Sharma returns to the top of ICC T20I rankings after Wellington blitz

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Abhishek Sharma has taken back the top spot in the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen after his sensational century that helped India make a mockery of a target of 199 against New Zealand in the third T20I. While Abhishek marginally missed out on breaking his own record for fastest T20I century in a match between Full Member nations, he surpassed Virat Kohli to become the Indian with most tons in the format overall.
“Abhishek’s rise back to the top was arguably more expected, with the India left-hander reclaiming his spot at the top for T20I batters following his quickfire century against New Zealand in Wellington in the third game of their series on Tuesday,” the ICC wrote on its website.
Ishan Kishan, who was top of the rankings, has gone down to third with Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan jumping up to second. Kishan is yet to bat in India’s ongoing series against New Zealand, having sustained an injury while fielding in the first T20I.
Kishan had in July this year replaced Abhishek at the top of the rankings after his performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Abhishek had been in the position for a year by then. He was the fourth different Indian to rise to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, with former India captains Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav being the other two.
Abhishek Sharma smashed his century in just 35 balls on Tuesday. He and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left the Kiwis reeling, with the pair blazing away as many as 118 runs in the powerplay. The opening over alone yielding 26 runs – both records among Full-Member nations in the format.
The hundred was Abhishek’s 11th in all T20s, surpassing Virat Kohli (10) for the most centuries among Indians in the format. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (13) have registered more centuries in all T20 cricket.
Abhishek eventually fell for 113 in 38 balls, by which point the result was a foregone conclusion. India eventually won the game by six wickets and thus sealed a series win for themselves.