Abhishek Sharma returns to the top of ICC T20I rankings after Wellington blitz

Abhishek Sharma has taken back the top spot in the ICC rankings for T20I batsmen after his sensational century that helped India make a mockery of a target of 199 against New Zealand in the third T20I. While Abhishek marginally missed out on breaking his own record for fastest T20I century in a match between Full Member nations, he surpassed Virat Kohli to become the Indian with most tons in the format overall.

“Abhishek’s rise back to the top was arguably more expected, with the India left-hander reclaiming his spot at the top for T20I batters following his quickfire century against New Zealand in Wellington in the third game of their series on Tuesday,” the ICC wrote on its website.