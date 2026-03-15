Told Abhishek that you are not out of form, you are just out of runs: Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir said that he drew on some of his own experience as an opener to get Abhishek Sharma up and running in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Abhishek’s tournament had been thrown into disarray after he was forced to pay the hospital a visit due to a severe stomach infection.

He ended up not scoring a single run in the group stage and failed to make too big a difference in the Super Eights and semifinal. However, Abhishek set the tone in the final against New Zealand with a 98-run opening partnership with Sanju Samson. Gambhir pointed out that he had a similar experience at the start of the 2014 season of the Indian Premier League, in which he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title for a second time.