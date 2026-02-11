Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture

India's Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India opener Abhishek Sharma required examinations for a stomach bug after arriving in New Delhi, and despite being discharged from the hospital, his participation in the team’s second T20 World Cup group-stage fixture against Namibia in the capital on Thursday remains uncertain.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Abhishek’s participation remains in doubt as he has been battling an upset stomach and viral fever. The left-hander was not seen during India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the fixture, India batter Tilak Varma gave an update on his teammate’s health. “When we reached Delhi, Abhishek needed examinations. So all that went fine, he has been discharged from hospital today. We have got one more day left before the game tomorrow so we will decide by tomorrow, check how he feels and then take a call,” he said.