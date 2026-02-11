Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India opener Abhishek Sharma required examinations for a stomach bug after arriving in New Delhi, and despite being discharged from the hospital, his participation in the team’s second T20 World Cup group-stage fixture against Namibia in the capital on Thursday remains uncertain.
The Indian Express had earlier reported that Abhishek’s participation remains in doubt as he has been battling an upset stomach and viral fever. The left-hander was not seen during India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the fixture, India batter Tilak Varma gave an update on his teammate’s health. “When we reached Delhi, Abhishek needed examinations. So all that went fine, he has been discharged from hospital today. We have got one more day left before the game tomorrow so we will decide by tomorrow, check how he feels and then take a call,” he said.
Tilak, however, confirmed that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed India’s opener against the USA in Mumbai last week, was fit to play on Thursday. Bumrah had bowled at full tilt during India’s practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Last week, the USA had run the co-hosts concerningly close, especially when India had been reduced to 77 for 6 while batting first. India’s batters appeared to have misread the conditions early on, but Tilak lauded his skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, whose unbeaten 84 allowed them to escape from trouble.
“This is the biggest asset of this team,” Tilak said. “We have not lost all these previous bilateral series because someone or the other is always taking responsibility. This time, it was a masterclass innings by Surya bhai. If it keeps going like this, in pressure games and knockout games, we will be able to win the World Cup.”
“How he himself takes that responsibility is by going into the anchor role, with hard-hitting attackers at the top and bottom of the order. “I stay in the present and play the situation,” the southpaw said.
