Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture

The India opener has been battling an upset stomach and viral fever for the last few days.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World CupIndia's Abhishek Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Make us preferred source on Google

India opener Abhishek Sharma required examinations for a stomach bug after arriving in New Delhi, and despite being discharged from the hospital, his participation in the team’s second T20 World Cup group-stage fixture against Namibia in the capital on Thursday remains uncertain.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that Abhishek’s participation remains in doubt as he has been battling an upset stomach and viral fever. The left-hander was not seen during India’s training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the fixture, India batter Tilak Varma gave an update on his teammate’s health. “When we reached Delhi, Abhishek needed examinations. So all that went fine, he has been discharged from hospital today. We have got one more day left before the game tomorrow so we will decide by tomorrow, check how he feels and then take a call,” he said.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma doubtful for India vs Namibia; Sanju Samson likely to get chance

Tilak, however, confirmed that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who missed India’s opener against the USA in Mumbai last week, was fit to play on Thursday. Bumrah had bowled at full tilt during India’s practice sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tilak lauds Surya

Last week, the USA had run the co-hosts concerningly close, especially when India had been reduced to 77 for 6 while batting first. India’s batters appeared to have misread the conditions early on, but Tilak lauded his skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, whose unbeaten 84 allowed them to escape from trouble.

“This is the biggest asset of this team,” Tilak said. “We have not lost all these previous bilateral series because someone or the other is always taking responsibility. This time, it was a masterclass innings by Surya bhai. If it keeps going like this, in pressure games and knockout games, we will be able to win the World Cup.”

“How he himself takes that responsibility is by going into the anchor role, with hard-hitting attackers at the top and bottom of the order. “I stay in the present and play the situation,” the southpaw said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
South Africa beat Afghanistan in dramatic double super over thriller at T20 WC 2026
Advertisement
Best of Express
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
'I want to clarify': Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Kohrra 2 review
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 11: Latest News