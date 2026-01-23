Abhishek Sharma and Chris Gayle: Two eras, two blueprints in T20 batting

Abhishek Sharma in action during first India vs New Zealand T20I in Nagpur. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

The evolution of T20 batting – from timed intimidation to sustained efficiency – is best illustrated by comparing Chris Gayle and Abhishek Sharma. While both southpaws share a disdain for bowling attacks, the way they construct their innings reflects two different yet effective approaches to batting in the shortest format.

Anatomy of a mega knock

Chris Gayle’s 175 off 66 for RCB against PWI in 2013 vs Abhishek Sharma’s 141 off 55 balls for SRH vs PBKS in 2025

Chris Gayle’s world-record 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 remains the gold standard of raw power. However, a breakdown of his scoring shows a “cyclical” pattern. Gayle took a moment to sight the ball (21 runs off his first 10 balls) before unleashing a historic 79-run burst between balls 11 and 30. He then intentionally stabilised, adding just 27 runs in the next 20 deliveries before a second wind of 48 runs in 15 balls carried him home.