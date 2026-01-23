Abhishek Sharma and Chris Gayle: Two eras, two blueprints in T20 batting

A phase-by-phase breakdown of Chris Gayle’s 175* (2013) and 102* (2011) alongside Abhishek Sharma’s 141 (2025) and 75 (2022) underlines the evolution of T20 batting.

google-preferred-btn
Abhishek Sharma in action during first India vs New Zealand T20I in Nagpur. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)Abhishek Sharma in action during first India vs New Zealand T20I in Nagpur. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

The evolution of T20 batting – from timed intimidation to sustained efficiency – is best illustrated by comparing Chris Gayle and Abhishek Sharma. While both southpaws share a disdain for bowling attacks, the way they construct their innings reflects two different yet effective approaches to batting in the shortest format.

Anatomy of a mega knock

Chris Gayle’s 175 off 66 for RCB against PWI in 2013 vs Abhishek Sharma’s 141 off 55 balls for SRH vs PBKS in 2025

Chris Gayle’s world-record 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013 remains the gold standard of raw power. However, a breakdown of his scoring shows a “cyclical” pattern. Gayle took a moment to sight the ball (21 runs off his first 10 balls) before unleashing a historic 79-run burst between balls 11 and 30. He then intentionally stabilised, adding just 27 runs in the next 20 deliveries before a second wind of 48 runs in 15 balls carried him home.

Chris Gayle, ipl 2022 Gayle, who played for RCB from 2011 to 2017, was an instant hit with the fans of the franchise. He was first cricketer the team put in their Hall of Fame last year, along with South African cricket legend AB de Villiers. (FILE)

Progression:

21 off 10 balls
50 off 20 balls
100 off 30 balls
113 off 40 balls
127 off 50 balls
160 off 60 balls
175 off 66 balls

In contrast, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad in IPL 2025 follows a “linear” trajectory. After a similar start, Abhishek maintained a relentless intensity, plundering 64 runs during the middle phase (balls 31-50) where Gayle had slowed down. While Gayle relied on a “two-peak” explosion, Abhishek’s innings was a sustained high-speed chase.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma scored 84 off 35 and struck eight sixes against New Zealand in the first T20I. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI) Indian opener Abhishek Sharma scored 84 off 35 and struck eight sixes against New Zealand in the first T20I. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)

Progression:

Story continues below this ad

18 off 10 balls
53 off 20 balls
71 off 30 balls
100 off 40 balls
135 off 50 balls
141 off 55 balls

Summary: Gayle’s innings was defined by massive bursts followed by strategic “downtime” while Abhishek’s knock removed the mid-innings lull entirely. While Gayle slowed down post-century, Abhishek plundered 64 runs between balls 31 and 50.

Clinical pursuits: Tactical chasing

Chris Gayle’s 102 off 55 balls for RCB against KKR in IPL 2011 vs Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off 50 balls for SRH against CSK in IPL 2022

Gayle began with a cautious 10 runs off 10 balls, triggering his acceleration phase between balls 11 and 30 by adding 41 runs against the spin attack. He maintained a clinical tempo thereafter, calculating the chase to reach his century and the victory on the very last ball.

Story continues below this ad
ALSO READ | The evolution of power: How Abhishek Sharma outpaced the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle after reaching 5000 T20 runs

Progression:

10 off 10 balls
27 off 20 balls
51 off 30 balls
63 off 40 balls
85 off 50 balls
102 off 55 balls

Following a deliberate start of 25 runs from 20 balls to stabilize the innings, Abhishek accelerated between balls 21 and 30 by taking 19 runs off the spinners. This tactical shift lowered the required rate, allowing him to anchor the remaining chase with high-intensity strike rotation.

Progression:

12 off 10 balls
25 off 20 balls
44 off 30 balls
56 off 40 balls
75 off 50 balls

Story continues below this ad

Summary: Gayle respected the “sighting period” (10 runs off 10 balls) and timed his acceleration (41 runs from balls 11-30) to stay abreast of the required rate. Abhishek started steadily; his tactical surge against the spinners (19 runs in 10 balls) was designed to break the back of the chase early. By the time he was dismissed, the required rate had plummeted, allowing the middle order to coast to victory.

Shankar Narayan
Shankar Narayan

Based in Mumbai, Shankar Narayan has over five years of experience and his reporting has ranged from the Ranji Trophy to ICC World Cups, and he writes extensively on women’s cricket. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Sports alarm bells: Toxic air outdoors, indoors not weather proof, International Olympic Committee takes note
Sports alarm bells: Toxic outdoors, no weather-proof indoors, IOC takes note
Why top cyclists carry women's stockings, safety pins and kitchen funnels
Cycling Pune Grand Tour

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Shashi Tharoor
Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan star as India defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets, take 2-0 lead in series
India vs New Zealand
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score.
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News