Abhishek blasts 233 in 91 balls in local 50-over match amid form struggles

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Abhishek Sharma has been going through a bit of a dry spell in international cricket but the opener has given a reminder of his abilities with a ridiculous knock in a senior inter-district one-day match in Punjab. Opening the batting for Amritsar Men Senior against Tarn Taran Men Senior, Abhishek smashed 233 runs in just 91 balls, hitting 15 fours and 25 sixes along the way.
It allowed his team to pile on a score of 533 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Abhishek finished his innings with a strike rate of 256.04. He had a monumental 305-run opening partnership with Abhay Choudhary.
Abhishek, who has thus far played in 56 T20Is but is yet to make his debut in any other form of international cricket, boasts a strike rate of 187.24 over the course of his career. He has also scored two centuries and 11 half-centuries. However, he has hit a lean patch in recent games, which has coincided with India struggling to find their feet after winning the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Abhishek’s form was up and down in the early part of India’s tour of Ireland and England, scoring 49 in the first match against Ireland but then falling for a duck in the second. India ended up suffering a historic 2-0 defeat in the series. He then scored 59 and 43 in the first two T20Is against England but followed that up with scores of 10, 16 and three. India lost that series 4-0 as well.
India then beat Zimbabwe 3-0 away from home but Abhishek only managed scores of 1, 8 and 2. Abhishek spent a long time at the top of the T20I batting rankings. However, his form has been shaky since the start of the T20 World Cup, in which he was dismissed for a duck on three consecutive occasions. The rut effectively ended with a 55 against Zimbabwe themselves. In matches played since the end of the tournament, Abhishek has averaged 19.41, as opposed to 37.05 before that.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.