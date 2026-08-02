Abhishek blasts 233 in 91 balls in local 50-over match amid form struggles

Abhishek Sharma has been going through a bit of a dry spell in international cricket but the opener has given a reminder of his abilities with a ridiculous knock in a senior inter-district one-day match in Punjab. Opening the batting for Amritsar Men Senior against Tarn Taran Men Senior, Abhishek smashed 233 runs in just 91 balls, hitting 15 fours and 25 sixes along the way.

It allowed his team to pile on a score of 533 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Abhishek finished his innings with a strike rate of 256.04. He had a monumental 305-run opening partnership with Abhay Choudhary.