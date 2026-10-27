Abhishek hits 35-ball hundred, breaks Kohli’s record for most T20 tons among Indians

The hundred was Abhishek's 11th ton in all T20s, surpassing Virat Kohli for the most centuries in the format.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma in action. (CREIMAS)Abhishek Sharma in action. (CREIMAS)
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Abhishek Sharma continued his record-breaking spree, smashing a 35-ball hundred in India’s third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington on Tuesday.

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Opening the batting in a 199-run chase, the dashing southpaw went on a tear from the outset, storming his way through to his second T20I century this calendar year.

The hundred was Abhishek’s 11th ton in all T20s, surpassing Virat Kohli for the most centuries in the format.

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