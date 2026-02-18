Three ducks in three matches: Abhishek Sharma’s nightmare form continues in T20 World Cup, falls in 3 balls vs Netherlands

India opener Abhishek Sharma’s nightmare form in the T20 World Cup continued on Wednesday when he was castled by Netherlands bowler Aryan Dutt for a duck in Ahmedabad. This was Abhishek’s third duck in the three matches he has played with the big hitter from Punjab yet to score a run in the T20 World Cup. After seeing off the first too balls, Abhishek tries for a pull but missed the ball entirely only for his stumps to get rattled.

Before this match, Abhishek fell for a four-ball duck as Pakistan unleashed a fresh tactic with captain Salman Agha taking the new ball on February 15. The hard-hitting left-hander miscued a length ball to the mid-on fielder as he returned his second blob in two outings in his maiden T20 World Cup.