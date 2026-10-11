Abhishek Sharma breaks another record, pips former skipper Suryakumar Yadav

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India opener Abhishek Sharma added another jewel to his crown when he became the fastest player to reach 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced when he took 1024 deliveries to get to that milestone when he brought up 33 runs in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies at Indore on Sunday. Abhishek pipped his former skipper Suryakumar Yadav who took 1164 deliveries to reach 2000 runs.
Last month against Afghanistan, Abhishek had reached a century in 30 deliveries, the fastest by any Indian in the format. The record he took had belonged to Rohit Sharma since 2017, a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore. Meanwhile, in July, Abhishek had also become the fastest batter to smash 100 sixes in T20Is during the first match between India and England.
The left-hander from Punjab surpassed West Indies’ Evin Lewis, who had smashed 100 sixes in 789 deliveries in his career. Among players from Full-Member nations, New Zealand’s Finn Allen ranks next, having reached the landmark in 871 balls in February earlier this year. Abhishek broke the Indian record held Suryakumar Yadav, who had raced to 100 sixes in the format in 1007 deliveries.
Having made his T20I debut for India in July 2024, Abhishek has emerged as the most explosive opening batter in the world in the previous World Cup cycle and ranks second in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. While he had a forgettable run in the World Cup earlier this year, Abhishek dazzled with a half-century in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in March.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20I on Sunday. The five-match series is now level at 1-1. West Indies made two changes, resting Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein. For Romario, Quentin Sampson came in, while Keemo Paul took the place of Hosein. India also made two changes. Nitish Kumar Reddy came in for Shivam Dube while pacer Prince Yadav replaced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.