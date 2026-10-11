Abhishek Sharma breaks another record, pips former skipper Suryakumar Yadav

India opener Abhishek Sharma added another jewel to his crown when he became the fastest player to reach 2000 T20I runs in terms of balls faced when he took 1024 deliveries to get to that milestone when he brought up 33 runs in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies at Indore on Sunday. Abhishek pipped his former skipper Suryakumar Yadav who took 1164 deliveries to reach 2000 runs.

Last month against Afghanistan, Abhishek had reached a century in 30 deliveries, the fastest by any Indian in the format. The record he took had belonged to Rohit Sharma since 2017, a 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in Indore. Meanwhile, in July, Abhishek had also become the fastest batter to smash 100 sixes in T20Is during the first match between India and England.