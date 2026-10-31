Abhishek or Brook: who is better in T20Is? What does former CSK player think

Harry Brook’s rise in T20I cricket has been surreal. With his aggressive approach in both mind and technique, he has established himself as one of the top current batters in the format. But is he the best? Former Chennai Super Kings cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath said Abhishek Sharma is the best.

The feats of the Indian opener need no separate introduction; he is shaping himself into a legend of the T20I game.

“I think Abhishek is one of the most devastating hitters. It is enough to instill fear within the bowlers in the powerplay even though he has a baby face. His batting is on the next level. The English media can say Harry Brook is the best right now. But there is no chance. It is Abhishek and he has got the numbers,” Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.