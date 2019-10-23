Abhishek Nayar announces retirement after 13-year domestic career

Abhishek Nayar has announced his first-class cricket retirement after 13 long years of first class cricket playing for Mumbai and Puducherry after taking to social media on Wednesday.

It’s been an absolute honour and I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received through my playing career.Gave it my everything and like they say ‘no regrets no comebacks’.its time to move on…thank you everyone for… https://t.co/oqYs3wK30u — abhishek nayar (@abhisheknayar1) October 23, 2019

Nayar is known more for his contribution to Mumbai’s successive Ranji Trophy triumphs and his role as the mentor of Dinesh Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, and Unmukt Chand. All of these players have hailed the all-rounder for his fitness regime and work ethics.

The left-handed batsman and seam bowler, Nayar played three ODIs for India under Dhoni’s leadership in 2009, but couldn’t perform well and was subsequently dropped.

Nayar, currently, has been associated with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as supporting staff and last month he had informed the BCCI and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his decision.

The 36-year-old all-rounder played his first Ranji match in 2005 and went on to play 98 first-Class games before he was dropped during the 2017-18 season by Mumbai. Nayar, then moved to Puducherry where he played his last four first-class games.

In his first-class career, he scored 5749 runs in 103 matches with 13 hundreds and 32 fifties under his belt with 259 as his highest. While with the ball, Nayar grabbed 173 wickets at an average of 31.47.

Now, Nayar has ventured into the coaching field and has been the lead coach and mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders academy in Bengaluru. He has also been named as the assistant coach of the side, with former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum being the head coach.