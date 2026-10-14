Abhishek has the kind of ability Chris Gayle had, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Abhishek Sharma became the sixth Indian man to go past 2000 runs in T20Is and the fastest in men’s cricket in terms of deliveries to get past the mark. The 26-year-old did it during his whirlwind knock in the third T20I against the West Indies, which turned out to be crucial to India winning the match and takinga 2-1 lead. Former India Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has said that Abhishek might just be the greatest T20 batsman to have ever played for India.

“Nobody thought that he would cross such a big milestone so quickly. But the way Abhishek has performed, I think he is probably one of the best T20 players the Indian team has had so far,” said Pujara on JioStar.