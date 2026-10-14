Abhishek has the kind of ability Chris Gayle had, says Cheteshwar Pujara

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Abhishek Sharma became the sixth Indian man to go past 2000 runs in T20Is and the fastest in men’s cricket in terms of deliveries to get past the mark. The 26-year-old did it during his whirlwind knock in the third T20I against the West Indies, which turned out to be crucial to India winning the match and takinga 2-1 lead. Former India Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has said that Abhishek might just be the greatest T20 batsman to have ever played for India.
“Nobody thought that he would cross such a big milestone so quickly. But the way Abhishek has performed, I think he is probably one of the best T20 players the Indian team has had so far,” said Pujara on JioStar.
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“His name will be remembered for a long time. When we talk about the T20 format, we immediately think of Chris Gayle from the West Indies. Abhishek has that kind of ability. The way he showed maturity, especially in Indore, by taking a little time, even though five-six balls is a lot of time for him, shows that he is understanding his game a little better, recognising the opposition’s strengths, and batting accordingly. Now, in Hyderabad, he has played a lot on that ground, and that experience and familiarity matter, even in T20s.”
Abhishek smashed five sixes and six fours on his way to a score of 69 in 30 balls. The innings helped India off to a big start and get to a score of 223 despite them losing momentum after his partnership with Ishan Kishan. West Indies, in reply, were restricted to a score of 209/7 and India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. A victory in the fourth T20I on Wednesday will hence help India confirm a series win for themselves.
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