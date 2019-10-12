Abhinav Mukund, Vijay Shankar make merry in Tamil Nadu’s 8th successive win

Abhinav Mukund (147, 139 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes) and Vijay Shankar (90, 93 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) pulverised the Madhya Pradesh attack to help Tamil Nadu pile up 360 for 4 on the way to a massive 211-run win in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group ‘C’ match here on Saturday.

It was the eighth successive win for the Dinesh Karthik-led side, which has been in tremendous form. Gujarat lies in second spot, having won all its seven games.

Dinesh Karthik too joined in the fun as he pulverised the hapless MP attack for a 28-ball 65 (8 fours, 3 sixes) in a thoroughly dominant performance by Tamil Nadu.

Madhya Pradesh was sent on a leather hunt after its captain Naman Ojha invited Tamil Nadu to bat after winning the toss.

The stylish Mukund, who has been in superb form right through the tournament and Murali Vijay (24, 20 balls, 4 fours) started off in right earnest before the latter was bowled by Ishwar Pandey.

Baba Aparajith, who has been in excellent touch for Tamil Nadu, fell for just six, run out by Anand Singh Bais.

That brought Mukund and in-form Vijay Shankar, who simply toyed with the MP attack that had no answer to the duo’s batting.

In a splendid 191-run partnership the two made sure Tamil Nadu had a solid foundation, which Karthik built on.

Mukund, apart from some lovely drives, lofted two big sixes, while Shankar was his usual flamboyant self.

Once Shankar and Mukund, whose 100 came off 108 balls, departed, it was Karthik’s turn to sizzle.

Karthik, who has displayed his abilities at the highest level, tore into the MP attack and the bowlers were at their wits’ end as he blasted boundaries and three sixes to all parts of the ground.

Chasing 361 for a win, Madhya Pradesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and was never in the hunt, collapsing to 149 all out in the 29th over from 100 for 3.

Leggie M Ashwin took 3 wickets for 14 runs while Aparajith hastened the end, taking two wickets in the four balls he bowled.

Tamil Nadu takes on Gujarat in its final league fixture on October 16.

Punjab beat UP, Maharashtra defeat Haryana

Punjab rode on all-round performances from skipper Gurkeerat Singh and Karan Kalia to beat Uttar Pradesh by 63 runs in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare national one-day tournament here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, Punjab suffered a top-order collapse as they lost half of their side for 59 before Gurkeerat (66 off 83 balls) and Karan Kalia (47) shared a 108-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the side teach 204 all out.

For Uttar Pradesh, pacer Ankit Rajpoot (4/36) and Saurabh Kumar (3/33) shared seven wickets between them.

Defending the modest total, spin duo of Kalia (4/22) and Mayank Markande (3/43) caused bulk of the damage to bundle out Uttar Pradesh for 141 in 38.4 overs.

Gurkeerat (2/33) too chipped in with two wickets.

Wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav (46) top-scored for Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile in an another low-scoring Group B match, Maharashtra defeated Haryana by five wickets.

Electing to field, Maharashtra first bowled out Haryana for 135 in 39.5 overs and then chased down the target in 35.1 overs for the loss of five wickets.