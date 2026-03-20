Abhinav Mukund on Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘If their batting is a 10, their bowling is a 1…’

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund did not mince his words when he spoke about the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The southpaw acknowledged that while the batting of the side is 10, the bowling is 1, which is a big drop off. And the former player was also critical of the franchise for spending a whole lot of money on Liam Livingstone while they already had Henrich Klaasen.

“If their batting is a 10, their bowling is a 1, with a very big drop off. Their batting will hurt teams, and it’s the strongest in the competition. Just that makes them dangerous on a flat Hyderabad track. But the drop-off is too much in the bowling. They have so many who’ve not even played in the IPL. You came with a lot of money to the auction, and you ended up spending it on Liam Livingstone when you already have Klaasen, Head, and Abhishek Sharma,” said on ESPN cricinfo.