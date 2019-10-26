Abhimanyu Mithun to Mohsin Khan: 5 standout bowlers in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 made headlines for double centuries scored by youngsters Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. There was also focus on batsmen looking for a place in the Indian ODI team. Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in the final on Friday, with several India internationals being part of the title clash.

There were a number of outstanding bowling performances in the tournament this year. Here is a look at the best bowlers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019.

1. Abhimanyu Mithun

Karnataka speedster Abhimanyu Mithun dazzled in the final of the tournament with a five-for against Tamil Nadu. Mithun bagged his first List A hat-trick in the final over of Tamil Nadu’s innings on his birthday. The 30-year-old was instrumental for Karnataka throughout the tournament as he finished as the highest wicket-taker for the team.

He took 20 wickets from nine games as joint third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. He gave runs at just 3.93 runs per over and had an impressive bowling average of 14.55.

2. Pritam Das

Assam opening bowler Pritam Das was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and the only bowler with a bowling average below 10 (with 10 or more wickets) in the competition. Das bagged two five-wicket hauls in the tournament, including figures of 5 for 5 against Manipur.

The 31-year-old proved his worth with the old ball as well, picking up another five-wicket haul against Nagaland. He took a total of 23 wickets from nine matches. He barely leaked runs and had an overall economy rate of 3.25.

3. Roosh Kalaria

The 26-year-old Gujarat bowler took a total of 21 wickets from 11 games. Kalaria extended his successful Ranji season and converted his red-ball form to white-ball cricket. The 26-year-old’s consistent performances throughout the tournament helped Gujarat get to the second position in Elite Group C, below runner-ups Tamil Nadu.

4. Mohsin Khan

Uttar Pradesh bowler Mohsin Khan took 11 wickets from five games in the tournament. He made headlines by bagging a six-wicket haul and a hat-trick to mop up the tail quickly for his team. The left-arm fast bowler took the first hat-trick of the competition this year. The 21-year-old helped his side bundle out Odisha for 128.

Khan also dazzled against Delhi in his first match of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The southpaw took the wickets of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana helping his team restrict a star-studded side to just 204 for 8. Taking the wicket of Dhawan was crucial as he had completed his half-century and was set for a big score.

5. Sandeep Sharma

Punjab swing bowler Sandeep Sharma worked his magic with the new ball to reduce Haryana to one of the lowest scores in the history of the tournament. Sandeep registered the best bowling figures of the tournament with seven wickets for just 19 runs. The 26-year-old bowled a marathon spell of eight overs to reduce Haryana to a paltry 49.

The swing bowler was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab in the competition. He took 17 wickets from eight games. He also led his team’s bowling attack against Maharashtra taking four wickets for 24 runs including the scalps of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Kedar Jadhav.