Hat-trick on birthday: Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun becomes second bowler with unique record

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy final Friday between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun bagged a hattrick in the last three balls of the first inning to end Tamil Nadu’s inning. What made it more special is that it is the Karnataka fast bowler’s birthday and he ended the inning with five wickets.

Advertising

Mithun also became the first Karnataka bowler to take a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

The 30-year-old fast bowler had already taken two wickets, and sent Shahrukh Khan back to the pavilion on 27 off the third ball of the last over. The next ball, a shot by M Mohammed was caught near the boundary. The next batsman M Ashwin was unable to judge the ball and smashed it into the air, only to be caught in the covers.

A Hat-trick for Abhimanyu Mithun in the final over, becomes the first Karnataka bowler to take a hat-trick in #VijayHazare Trophy.

Tamil Nadu bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs#KARvTN @paytm pic.twitter.com/A17K50jAxW — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 25, 2019

Tamil Nadu was bundled out for 252 and Mithun’s final bowling figures were 9.5-0-34-5. Mithun is now only the second bowler to get a hattrick on his birthday. Peter Siddle of Australia last achieved this feat in November 2010 in the first Test in Brisbane.