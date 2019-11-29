Abhimanyu Mithun takes 5 wickets in an over in Mushtaq Ali Trophy semifinal

Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a sensational 20th over for Karnataka vs Haryana on Friday. (File Photo) Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a sensational 20th over for Karnataka vs Haryana on Friday. (File Photo)

Abhimanyu Mithun took 5 wickets in an over in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy semifinal for Karnataka against Haryana on Friday.

Bowling the final over of the innings, Mithun delivered a sequence to remember – Wicket, Wicket, Wicket, Wicket, Wide, One Run, Wicket – to claim a hat-trick and finish his spell with figures of 5/39.

Haryana went from 192 for 3 to 194 for 8 in the process of Mithun’s sensational 20th over. His victims were Himanshu Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav.

Haryana scored 194/8 in their innings. In reply, KL Rahul (66 off 31 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (87 off 42 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (30* off 14 balls) unleashed an onslaught against the Haryana bowlers, chasing down the target in 15 overs.

Karnataka won the semifinal and will face the winner of the other semifinal between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Rare feat

Abhimanyu Mithun is the first player to take a hat-trick in all three of India’s top-tier domestic level tournaments – the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took a hat-trick in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy final for Karnataka this year itself.

This is only the second instance in T20 cricket that a bowler has taken five wickets in an over – Bangladesh bowler Al Amin Hossain did this feat in a domestic T20 match in 2013.

Neil Wagner (Otago vs Wellington, 2011) Bill Copson (Derbyshire v Warwickshire, 1937), William Henderson (Northern Transvaal v Orange Free State 1938), Pat Pocock (Surrey v Sussex, 1972) and Yasser Arafat (Rawalpindi v Faisalabad 2004) are the elite few who have scripted a similar feat – taking 5 wickets in an over – in First Class cricket.

Mithun, 30, played 4 Tests and 5 ODIs for India between 2010 and 2011. He has also turned out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

In an unrelated development, Mithun was summoned for questioning in relation to the investigation into the Karnataka Premier League match-fixing incident earlier on Friday.

