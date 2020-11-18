scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Top news

Abhimanyu Easwaran, skipper of Bengal Ranji team, tests positive for COVID-19

Abhimanyu Easwaran was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two-week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches the final.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: November 18, 2020 8:58:57 pm
Abhimanyu Easwaran had joined Bengal's pre-season training a few days back. (File)

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, was on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined for the next two weeks rendering him doubtful for CAB’s inaugural Bengal T20 Challenge, starting November 24.

Easwaran, primarily a longer format player, was set to represent East Bengal in the six-team T20 event but a two-week isolation means that it is highly unlikely that he would take part unless his team reaches the final.

“He underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test and was found positive. He is however asymptotic. He is now quarantined and under the treatment of medical panel of CAB,” CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das said in a media statement.

Easwaran had joined Bengal’s pre-season training a few days back.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Mumbai Indians celebrate fifth IPL title
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 18: Latest News